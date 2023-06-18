Anniversary

John and Ruth (Husak) O'Neal were married June 21, 1953 at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, NE. They have two children John O'Neal II, Omaha, NE and Kathy Kruse, Columbus, NE, three grandchildren Megan Rathke, Bellevue, Blake (Brooke) Kruse, Genoa and Lance Kruse, Columbus and three great grandchildren Kreyton, Brogan and Krofton Kruse - Genoa. The family is honoring them with a card shower. Cards may reach the couple at 516 Maple St., PO Box 167, Clarkson, NE 68629.