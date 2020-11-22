 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Tom and Annette Kutilek

60th Wedding Anniversary

Tom and Annette (Mayer) Kutilek were married on November 26, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omaha, and they have resided in Omaha their entire marriage. Tom and Annette's family are excited to honor the celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. The couple raised their four children in Omaha, and are loving grandparents to 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Tom and Annette are active in their church, playing golf, bridge, socializing with friends, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Mom & Dad: May God continue to bless you and your marriage! We are all so happy and proud to share this milestone with you! We love you! Steve and Anne, Joe and Julie, Andy and Jackie, Kim, and your 12 grandchildren.

