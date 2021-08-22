 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Happy 55th Anniversary

August 27, 1966

Bill and Irene Beckstead

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Don and June Beernink 70 Years Don and June Beernink will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this coming Tuesday, August 17. They were

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Dave and Peggy Fischman 50 Years Dave and Peggy (Kaluza) Fischman were married August 21, 1971 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Larry and Sue Cain 50th Wedding Anniversary She said "Yes". On August 14, 1971, at Wheeler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robert Gil

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa.

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

James and Geraldine Byrk 60 Years James and Geraldine Byrk were married at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bradford Pennyslvania August 12,1961. T

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Dennis and Leslie Regan 50 Years Happy 50th anniversary. Best wife, best mother, best grandmother. I love you, Dennis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert