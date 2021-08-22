Anniversary
Don and June Beernink 70 Years Don and June Beernink will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this coming Tuesday, August 17. They were
Dave and Peggy Fischman 50 Years Dave and Peggy (Kaluza) Fischman were married August 21, 1971 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They
Larry and Sue Cain 50th Wedding Anniversary She said "Yes". On August 14, 1971, at Wheeler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robert Gil
Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa.
Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to
James and Geraldine Byrk 60 Years James and Geraldine Byrk were married at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bradford Pennyslvania August 12,1961. T
Dennis and Leslie Regan 50 Years Happy 50th anniversary. Best wife, best mother, best grandmother. I love you, Dennis.