Anniversary

Bob and Linda (Hardwick) Moss were married August 26, 1970 in Rolla, Missouri. A celebration was held by their daughters at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on November 26, 2020 with friends and family. Their two daughters are Stephannie Moss Johnson and Stacy J. Ferrel of Omaha. They have two grandchildren Rachel Johnson Pruch and Rose Johnson also of Omaha. Bob is retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District. Bob and Linda are members of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Linda is a member of the Omaha Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.