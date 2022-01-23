Anniversary

Bob and Jacqueline (B&J) were married January 22, 1972 at All Saints Anglican Church in Woodford Wells, Essex, England, by a retired RAF chaplain. Rosemary and Sheila Burridge of Woodford were bridesmaids. Their wedding cake was a three-tiered English fruit cake infused with brandy. B & J met in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was a US Air Force Captain. She was a nurse at the USAFE hospital. They shared a mutual interest in skiing. He asked her to a formal dance while riding a T-bar ski lift at Zermatt in Switzerland. The Air Force transferred them back to the USA and Offutt AFB in 1975. Bob retired as a colonel from the USAF Reserve after 28+ years, went to art school in Omaha, worked for Bozell & Jacobs, taught advertising design at Creighton, plus typography, illustration, layout at MCC. He also freelanced and spent 10 years in graphics at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Jacqueline is active in 4H, Living History at Fort Atkinson where she is a spinner and a weaver, volunteers at the Washington County Museum, and is a National Ski Patroller at Mt. Crescent in winter. Son Kristofor, wife Kristy, and granddaughters Lylah (12) and Taylor (10), live in Omaha and also participate in Living History at Fort Atkinson. B&J live on five acres and raise Columbia sheep. Jacqueline spins, weaves, and knits Christmas stockings. Bob has been sport director of badminton for 32 consecutive years for the Cornhusker State Games.