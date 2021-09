Larry and Julene (Thernes) Karloff were married September 23, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper, NE. They have three children Cindy (Mike) Lastovica, Daryld (Connie) Karloff, Steve (Jill) Karloff. They have five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. They farmed near Yutan, NE. We are so blessed to have such a great family.