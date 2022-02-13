 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Jack and Kayla Sanford

60 Years

Jack and Kayla (Grueber) Sanford of Omaha, Nebraska will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Wednesday, February 16. They were married in Cheyenne, Wyoming on that date in 1962. From this union the couple have four children Sonja Brown, Vernal, UT, Jack Sanford, Jr., So. Jordan, UT, Todd Sanford, Omaha, NE, and Heather Harriman, Mifflinburg, PA. They have twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. The Sanford's will be honored with a card shower to commemorate this special occasion. Cards may be mailed to 9909 Harney Parkway South, Omaha, NE 68114. A celebration may be held later after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

