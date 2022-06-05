Jim and Kitty Grace of Omaha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9. They celebrated Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with family and friends. Their long, happy union is living proof of fate, hope, and love. Fate: Kitty was an ex-nun who waited for Jim to call back after their first date. But Dave, a farmer from western Nebraska called first and she married him. Jim was a house painter who lived with his widowed mother of 12 and always had meant to call Kitty back. Dave died of cancer three months into the marriage. Hope: Kitty went to Ireland to heal and, following her mother's advice, sent "that Jim Grace" a postcard. Jim slept through a movie on their second date. They married soon after. Five children and 16 grandchildren followed. Love: A study in opposites, social butterfly Jim and book-and-chocolate Kitty nevertheless found in each other a perfect partner. He was a Douglas County deputy sheriff who on Saturdays climbed ladders to fix up their midtown house and listen to (and yell at) KFAB broadcasts of Husker games. She was a longtime Catholic school teacher who spent Saturdays folding laundry and skunking her mother or children at Scrabble. On Sundays you could find them at St. Margaret Mary's and then at home, side-by-side in the kitchen making a roast dinner for whomever came by. He loves her and wants to proclaim that, thus the published announcement you read here. She prizes her privacy, but loving him more, let him.