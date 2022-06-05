 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jim and Kitty Grace

50 Years

Jim and Kitty Grace of Omaha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9. They celebrated Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with family and friends. Their long, happy union is living proof of fate, hope, and love. Fate: Kitty was an ex-nun who waited for Jim to call back after their first date. But Dave, a farmer from western Nebraska called first and she married him. Jim was a house painter who lived with his widowed mother of 12 and always had meant to call Kitty back. Dave died of cancer three months into the marriage. Hope: Kitty went to Ireland to heal and, following her mother's advice, sent "that Jim Grace" a postcard. Jim slept through a movie on their second date. They married soon after. Five children and 16 grandchildren followed. Love: A study in opposites, social butterfly Jim and book-and-chocolate Kitty nevertheless found in each other a perfect partner. He was a Douglas County deputy sheriff who on Saturdays climbed ladders to fix up their midtown house and listen to (and yell at) KFAB broadcasts of Husker games. She was a longtime Catholic school teacher who spent Saturdays folding laundry and skunking her mother or children at Scrabble. On Sundays you could find them at St. Margaret Mary's and then at home, side-by-side in the kitchen making a roast dinner for whomever came by. He loves her and wants to proclaim that, thus the published announcement you read here. She prizes her privacy, but loving him more, let him.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Russ and Patty Perry 50 Years Russ and Patty Perry will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, June 3, 2022!! The two married at Capehart Chape

Anniversary

Anniversary

Michael & Linda McGuire 50 Years E. Michael (Mike) McGuire married Linda Abboud McGuire on May 27m 1972. They are celebrating their 50th weddi

Anniversary

Anniversary

Dick and Anne Audas 50th Anniversary Dick and Anne Audas were married at St Pats in Missouri Valley, Iowa on May 20th 1972 . The have been blessed w

Anniversary

Anniversary

Richard and Kathleen Kachulis 50 Years Richard and Kathleen (Price) Kachulis were married May 27, 1972 at Eastside Christian Church, Council Bluffs,

Anniversary

Anniversary

Marlys and Larry Klanderud 60 Years Marlys (Sudbeck) and Larry Klanderud were married on May 12, 1962 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert