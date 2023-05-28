Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Clyde & Donna Miller 60th Anniversary Clyde and Donna (Pellettera) Miller were married May 25, 1963 at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in O

Anniversary

Anniversary

Larry and Kathleen Peterson 60th Anniversary Larry and Kathleen (Paasch) Peterson of Elkhorn, NE were united in marriage on April 27, 1963 at ST.

Anniversary

Anniversary

John Joseph Novak Sr. and Judith Ann Novak 50th Anniversary John Joseph Novak Sr. and Judith Ann (Cuevas) Novak were married May 5, 1973 at Our La