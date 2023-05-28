Anniversary

Gary and Cheryl (Marks) Willis were married May 12, 1973 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Omaha, NE. The pair are both lifelong residents of Omaha and graduates of Omaha Central High School. They have two daughters, Cherice Williams and Dawn Franklin of Omaha. They have six grandchildren. Gary retired from Union Pacific R.R. and Cheryl is a retired psychiatric nurse practitioner. Their daughters, Cherice and Dawn hosted a celebration of their parent's vow renewal at the Omaha Press Club. Rev. Dr. Lorenzo S.L. Fincher officiated this ceremony, which was attended by family and friends.