Anniversary

Brendan (Ben) and Linda Murray

60 Years

"ALL a Man needs in Life is God and a Good Wife"

Brendan (Ben) Murray and Linda (Longville) Murray were united in marriage on February 3rd 1962 at St. Pius the Tenth Church in Omaha. They met and graduated from Benson High School in 1960. To this union were born three children Pat and Marcia Murray of Omaha, Daughter Jean and Marty Peterson of Oakland, NE and Dr. Paul Murray and Evangeline of State College, PA. Seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Linda retired from the antique business in Elkhorn and Ben from construction and realty and moved to Oakland, NE. They now start their day reading the World Herald and stay active with family, church and friends. Linda enjoys her great grandchildren and looks forward to the wedding of granddaughter Nicole Murray that is a Special Ed. Teacher for OPS Schools. Ben manages his rental business, plays golf and goes fishing and hunting. Most of all the couple loves spending time with their most cherished possession, family and friends.

