Jim and Irene were married March 20, 1971 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Philadelphia, PA. They have three children Susanne (Tim) Miller of Omaha, Patty (Dave) Lindstrom of Denver and Christine (Justin) Smith of Omaha and seven grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Mia, Jimmy, Rose, Ryland and Cara. They celebrated their anniversary on March 20, 2021 with a private renewal of their vows.