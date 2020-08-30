 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Kris & Steve Byrne

50 Years

Kris and Steve Byrne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends Saturday night, August 29 at Biaggi's Ristorante' Italiano. They were married August 29, 1970 at St. James Catholic Church in Omaha. The have resided in Omaha with their four children their entire marriage, Steve as a retail pharmacist and Kris as an insurance underwriter, both retiring a few years ago. The dinner was hosted by their children Lori & Mike Peterson, Jenna & Aaron Sinnett, Jon & Carrie Byrne and Ryan & Angie Byrne. They have also been blessed with ten grandchildren all from Omaha. Kris and Steve have spent their retirement enjoying traveling and supporting their grandkids' numerous sporting endeavors, keeping them very busy. They will enjoy a family trip to the beach in Destin, Florida in 2021, postponed due to Covid.

