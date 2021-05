Darwin & Linda Mohr were married May 2, 1981 at Cecilia's Cathedral Omaha, NE. They have two children Kristen Swolley and Kimberly Mohr and two grandchildren Coltin & Kelsey Swolley of Omaha. Darwin is retired from First Data Resources. Linda has worked for Mutual of Omaha for over 42 years. A celebration hosted by their daughters was held May 1 where family and friends drove by with well wishes.