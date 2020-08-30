 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Vern and Jan Ohlinger

60 Years

Vern and Jan (Doran) Ohlinger are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 10th. They were united in marriage on September 10, 1960 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Omaha. They have son, Rod, daughter, Deb (husband Matt Lindburg), and two granddaughters. They are long time members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. They enjoy friends, family, and many hobbies. Congratulations from your family!

