 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 Comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jim and Mary Kay Eiting

50 Years

Jim and Mary Kay (Watson) Eiting were married on February 12, 1972 at St Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. They celebrated at a small dinner with their children this weekend in Omaha. Jim and Mary Kay met as coworkers at Four Star Drug in Lincoln.They fell in love at the Christmas gift wrap table, and the rest is history. Mary Kay and Jim have lived most of their lives in Omaha, raising four children. The Eiting family has grown from six to 18 over the years, and Mary Kay and Jim say their greatest joy comes from spending time with their eight grandchildren. Their family is spread from coast to coast, with Brian and Jessica (DeNys) Eiting and daughters Johanna and Rebecca in New York, NY, and Kristine (Eiting) and Tim Fry and children Henry and Ruby in Bellingham, WA. Paul and Leah (Abraham) Eiting and children Charlie and Lauren live in Omaha, and Mary Kay and Jim love having them close. Katie (Eiting) and Patrick Rossmann and daughters Maggie and Julia are a short drive away in Iowa City, IA. The whole family is excited to celebrate in Omaha this summer. "Spirit comes alive when we are made alive by love."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Brendan (Ben) and Linda Murray 60 Years "ALL a Man needs in Life is God and a Good Wife" Brendan (Ben) Murray and Linda (Longville) Murr

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Carl and Maxine Citta 70 Years Carl and Maxine (McCoin) Citta were married February 16, 1952 in Omaha. They have three children Steve (Mary) Citta

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Don and Marge Suchy 50 Years Don and Marge Suchy will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on February 12. Don and Marge were married in Hebron,

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Lance and Mary Anne Steinbruck 50 YEARS Lance and Mary Anne (Batenhorst) Steinbruck were united in marriage on January 29, 1972, at St. Anthony'

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Jacqueline Ericson 50 Years Bob and Jacqueline (B&J) were married January 22, 1972 at All Saints Anglican Church in Woodford Wells, Es

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert