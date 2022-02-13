Anniversary

Jim and Mary Kay (Watson) Eiting were married on February 12, 1972 at St Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. They celebrated at a small dinner with their children this weekend in Omaha. Jim and Mary Kay met as coworkers at Four Star Drug in Lincoln.They fell in love at the Christmas gift wrap table, and the rest is history. Mary Kay and Jim have lived most of their lives in Omaha, raising four children. The Eiting family has grown from six to 18 over the years, and Mary Kay and Jim say their greatest joy comes from spending time with their eight grandchildren. Their family is spread from coast to coast, with Brian and Jessica (DeNys) Eiting and daughters Johanna and Rebecca in New York, NY, and Kristine (Eiting) and Tim Fry and children Henry and Ruby in Bellingham, WA. Paul and Leah (Abraham) Eiting and children Charlie and Lauren live in Omaha, and Mary Kay and Jim love having them close. Katie (Eiting) and Patrick Rossmann and daughters Maggie and Julia are a short drive away in Iowa City, IA. The whole family is excited to celebrate in Omaha this summer. "Spirit comes alive when we are made alive by love."