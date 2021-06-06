Anniversary
Jim & LaNeita Thomas 60 Years After dating in high school, Jim & LaNeita married June 3, 1961 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. T
Dean & Betty Stastny 72 Years Dean and Betty Stastny were married on June 3, 1949 at the First Trinity Church and have lived in Omaha all thei
Marion Pratt and Robert Eilers 70 Years Marion Pratt (Elmwood) and Robert Eilers (Panama NE and Clinton IA) are celebrating their 70th wedding ann
Ray & Sharon Perrigo 50 Years Ray & Sharon (Connolley) Perrigo were married June 5, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Ray &
Mike and Sue Hall 50 Years Mike and Sue (Echtenkamp) Hall were married June 5th, 1971 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Omaha, NE. They enjoyed sever
Jim & Debbie Ciurej 40th Wedding Anniversary Happy 40th Wedding Anniversary, Mom and Dad! Thanks for instilling values in us that we will carr
s Gary & Rita Sands 65 Years We are celebrating the 65th anniversary of Gary & Rita (Halterman) Sands. They were married on June 7th, 1956 i
William R. & Marianne H. Morrison 60 Years William and Marianne Morrison (Round) were married May 13, 1961 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in