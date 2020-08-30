Mark and Lennie Jefferson
62 Years
Mark and Lennie (DeSanti) Jefferson are celebrating their 62nd Anniversary on September 4, 2020. Due to the pandemic coinciding with this memorable event, no formal celebration has been planned at this time. Daughter Kim Justus, and her husband, Gary wanted to acknowledge her parents enduring union. The couple were the 1958 Tech High prom king and queen. Lennie was a three-time winner of the Miss Majorette of Nebraska Award. She was then the long time owner of her own baton studio, before joining Mark as the Office Coordinator. Mark is in the Hall of Fame at Tech High, University of Nebraska Omaha Business School and NAIFA Omaha. He founded Jefferson Financial Services in 1964, where he has served the community with the highest integrity. Mark served Honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Mark and Lennie's family includes granddaughter Amber Wade, great-granddaughters Jadyn and Aubrey, and grand-pets Benny, Libby, Tino and Petey Bird.
