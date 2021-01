Mary and Norman Frey were married January 20, 1951 at Divide Center in Burt County, Nebraska. They have 3 daughters Rhonda and Dan McMurtry Blair, NE, Iris and Rod Doolittle of Madison, NE and Joni and Mike Burns of Wausa, NE. They have 8 grandchildren with 6 spouses and 10 great-grandchildren with 2 arriving in 2021. They family is hosting a card shower. Please send to: 1595 County Road T, Lyons, NE 68008.