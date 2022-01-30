Lance and Mary Anne (Batenhorst) Steinbruck were united in marriage on January 29, 1972, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary on January 29, 2022, and "rode in style" to Jerico's Restaurant with their three sons and their families: Steven, his wife, Kim, and their daughters, Anna and Sara; Michael, his wife, Kristin, their son, Coen, and their daughter, Adleigh; and Brian, his wife, Sibley, and their daughter Julia.

The couple continues to stay very active by; attending Mass together, volunteering in the community, dining out at their favorite breakfast restaurants, running errands, and keeping up on current events. Mary enjoys cooking and likes to keep in touch with family and friends over the phone. Lance enjoys feeding the birds, keeping the yard well manicured, and working puzzles. Most of all, the couple loves spending time with their most cherished possessions - their family and friends.