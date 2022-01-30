 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 Comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Lance and Mary Anne Steinbruck

50 YEARS

Lance and Mary Anne (Batenhorst) Steinbruck were united in marriage on January 29, 1972, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary on January 29, 2022, and "rode in style" to Jerico's Restaurant with their three sons and their families: Steven, his wife, Kim, and their daughters, Anna and Sara; Michael, his wife, Kristin, their son, Coen, and their daughter, Adleigh; and Brian, his wife, Sibley, and their daughter Julia.

The couple continues to stay very active by; attending Mass together, volunteering in the community, dining out at their favorite breakfast restaurants, running errands, and keeping up on current events. Mary enjoys cooking and likes to keep in touch with family and friends over the phone. Lance enjoys feeding the birds, keeping the yard well manicured, and working puzzles. Most of all, the couple loves spending time with their most cherished possessions - their family and friends.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Jacqueline Ericson 50 Years Bob and Jacqueline (B&J) were married January 22, 1972 at All Saints Anglican Church in Woodford Wells, Es

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Thomas and Priscilla Francis 50 Years Thomas & Priscilla (Bliss) Francis are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They met at a bus stop in seven

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Don and Lucy Spielman 71 Years Donald W. and Margaret L. Lucy (McCarthy) Spielman were married December 28, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in York,

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Pam Stoffel 50 Years Bob and Pam (Michael) Stoffel were married January 8, 1972 at Immanual Lutheran in Logan, Iowa. A celebration hosted

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Kelly and Joan Scott 50 Years The family of Kelly and Joan (Moore) Scott celebrated the couple's 50th wedding anniversary on December 27, 2021 wit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert