The children of Steven W. and Ann (Parr) Tripp happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Steven (Tripper) and Ann were married on November 11, 1972 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. They celebrated with a polka band and reception at the German American Home. They have been blessed with two children Stephanie (Rabih Gholam) and Christian (Jodi Eckley) and six grandchildren (Nicolas, Will, Gabby, Nora, Grace and Claire). Tripper is retired from Kellogg's and now enjoys working at Elmwood Golf Course; Ann spent her career as a nurse for Douglas County Health Department and in various other positions throughout the community serving public health. They now enjoy golfing, traveling and fun times with family and friends…many of whom attended their wedding 50 years ago. Their hearts are of full wonderful memories and still find the most joy in spending time together. Congratulations on your Golden Anniversary! We love you!