Jim and Pat Pruss
60 Years
Daughters, Annette and Teri Pruss and their four grandchildren who adore them are thrilled to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents, Jim and Pat Pruss. Jim and Pat first met in 1955 by chance at the Beanery on Creighton University's campus. Pat, a native of Council Bluffs, IA was 18 years old when they met. Jim, eight years her senior, had returned from serving two years for the U.S. Army. Assigned to Headquarters of the 49th Field Artillery Battalion, Seventh Infantry Division, in Korea, Chinese soldiers attacked these U.S. troops, the only unit in Korea to cross the Yalu River into China. One fourth of the troops were killed crossing into China and another forth, crossing back to the Korean side. The 640 man unit lost 320 men. Jim, on his first day, was assigned to write the 320 letters of eulogy to these son's families. No two letters could be the same. Jim's expectation of returning home alive were slim to none.
Jim grew up on a farm in Orchard, NE. He knew farming was not his passion. Jim mentioned to Pat an interest in moving to San Francisco. Pat encouraged Jim to go. Five years later, a more mature Pat, contacted Jim's sister, Bea, to get Jim's address to write and ask if she could come for a visit. Her visit turned into a marriage proposal. Pat proposed to Jim. They were married at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco on September 3, 1960. Jim worked for the San Francisco Chronicle's editorial staff and Pat worked at KRON-TV as an executive secretary for Harold P. See, general manager and Vice President and designer of the first T.V. mobile units. Daughter, Annette, was born in San Francisco. Pat and Jim moved back to Omaha to be closer to family and complete their educational pursuits and that is where their daughter, Teri, was born. Jim received his B.A. and J.D. from Creighton. In 1969, Jim was the sole recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award for Business Counsel. Other students worked on teams for this highly competitive award. Since Jim also worked at United Press International where he served as an editor and writer during law school, he didn't have time to work with others after class. Pat worked all night, the eve of the submission due date, to type Jim's winning paper. Jim spent 50 years serving his clients at his Omaha law practice. He was beyond fair to his diverse group of clients. Pat received her associate, B.S. and M.S. from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Pat was one of only a handful from her graduating class to receive a teaching job upon graduation. Pat's teaching career started at Tech High. Students cried when they heard she would be assigned to South High The following year. Pat also taught at Central High. Pat absolutely loved her students and they felt her commitment to them and her warm embrace. She recognized their needs and guided them through unusual problems. Since retirement, Jim and Pat have just begun to slow down, to follow protocol, to avoid COVID 19. Jim and Pat have traveled the world extensively over their lifetime. The city they keep gravitating back to, is San Francisco, where their love story began.
