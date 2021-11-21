Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Jack and Gloria Koke

60 Years

Jack and Gloria were married November 25, 1961 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Gretna. They are blessed with five sons and daughter in laws: Larry (Barbara), Gary (Daun), Kevin (Christine), David (Kate), Jim (Lisa). They have twenty grand children and nine great grand children. Father Baxter will be giving a blessing at the 9am Thanksgiving mass on November 25th at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Gretna. They have lived on the family farm for all sixty years at 21001 Pflug Road, Gretna, NE 68028.

