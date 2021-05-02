 Skip to main content
Alvin and Bonnie Brummer

60th Anniversary

Alvin and Bonnie Brummer were married on May 10th 1961. They are blessed with 5 amazing children (no favorites), 16 wonderful grandchildren and 4 special great grandsons. They will be celebrating with their family members with a trip down memory lane. It will start in Neola, IA where it all began in 1958 and end in Council Bluffs where their story is still being written. Alvin and Bonnie enjoy their time chasing golf balls and having cocktails with family and friends whether they are in their Florida home or here in Iowa. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 101 Applewood Ct. Council Bluffs, IA 51503

