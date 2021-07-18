Anniversary

Dr. Rex David Glover and his wife, Charlene J. (Harriger) Glover, were married on July 15, 1951, at Victoria Springs State Park outside of Broken Bow, Nebraska. Their family moved to the Benson neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska where Dr. Glover taught science at Benson High School after he completed his master's degree. He later returned to school and earned his medical degree from UNMC in 1967 and entered family practice at Northwest Clinic in Benson. After an early retirement Dave and Charlene dedicated their life to medical missionary work mainly in South America. Today the couple continue ministry using Charlene's love of playing the piano and Dave's care for people by providing music to nursing homes and supporting missions worldwide. The couple is blessed with four children; Suzanne, David, William and Duane. As well as their spouses; Dan, Joy, Barbara and Jill. Added blessings are 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.