Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Cliff & Judy Bisig

50 Years

Cliff and Judy were married February 11, 1971 in Indianapolis, Indiana with Cliffs' brother as best man. They have three children Laura, Amy and Michael. Congratulations on 50 years!

