Congratulations to Anthony "Tony" and Sallie Hadley who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year! They were married Sunday, December 23, 1962 at the Salem Baptist Church, formerly located at 2741 Decatur Street in Omaha. Tony and Sallie have three daughters, one son, and one grandson. They will be showered by family at a celebration on December 23rd. Cards may be sent to 6102 N 102nd Street #34507, Omaha, NE 68134.