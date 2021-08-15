Don and June Beernink will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this coming Tuesday, August 17. They were married at Christian Reformed Church in Hull, IA and have lived in Sioux Center, IA, Luverne, MN and Omaha. Don worked for the newspapers in those towns and retired from the Omaha World-Herald in 1994. Don is also a Korean War veteran. After his retirement he enjoyed golfing as well as attending his grand kids sporting events and other activities. June was a homemaker and stay at home mom while raising her children. She is a good letter writer and writes to friends and family on a regular basis. Both are actively involved in their church. Don and June are also avid College World Series fans and have lots of special memories of taking their kids and grandkids to games at Rosenblatt Stadium.