 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Don and June Beernink

70 Years

Don and June Beernink will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this coming Tuesday, August 17. They were married at Christian Reformed Church in Hull, IA and have lived in Sioux Center, IA, Luverne, MN and Omaha. Don worked for the newspapers in those towns and retired from the Omaha World-Herald in 1994. Don is also a Korean War veteran. After his retirement he enjoyed golfing as well as attending his grand kids sporting events and other activities. June was a homemaker and stay at home mom while raising her children. She is a good letter writer and writes to friends and family on a regular basis. Both are actively involved in their church. Don and June are also avid College World Series fans and have lots of special memories of taking their kids and grandkids to games at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Don and June have always had a strong faith and feel very blessed and thankful to have been able to share 70 years together. They have two sons, Russ (Dianne) and Ron (Sandi) who both live nearby as well as several grand children and great grand children. Don and June are still in their own home and reside at 7908 Park Drive Ralston NE 68127 if friends would like to send them a note at this special occasion.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

James and Geraldine Byrk 60 Years James and Geraldine Byrk were married at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bradford Pennyslvania August 12,1961. T

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa.

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Colman & Joyce Bieber 50 Years A card shower is requested for Joyce and Colman Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. &

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Wayne and Cyndi Mattson 50th Wedding Anniversary Wayne and Cyndi (Lien) Mattson are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 14. They

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert