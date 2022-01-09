Anniversary

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas and Priscilla Francis

50 Years

Thomas & Priscilla (Bliss) Francis are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They met at a bus stop in seventh grade, became sweethearts at Burke High School, and have been one another's best friend ever since. After marrying at Calvary Church in Omaha on January 8, 1972, they moved to Norfolk, NE where their family grew by two sons, Timothy and Kevin. They returned to Omaha in 1984, where their daughter, Meghan, was born soon after. The couple currently resides in Omaha. They are enjoying retirement and spending time with their five grandchildren, Brynn, Drew, Kellan, Graham, and Gabriel. A celebratory dinner is planned in their honor with their immediate family at The Cottonwood Hotel.

