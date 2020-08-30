Don and Grace Frei
65 Years
Don and Grace Frei were married in Grand Island, NE at St. Mary's Cathedral on August 27, 1955. Don worked for Moslander Distributing (Hamm's Beer) and then farmed up until his retirement. Grace was a stay-at-home mother and later worked for the Grand Island Public Schools among other volunteer activities. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad from your 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. We love you and thank God for blessing us with you!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!