 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Happy 50th Anniversary

October 16, 1971

Dan and Julie Stambaugh

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Denise Blazek 40 Years The children of Jim and Denise (Coonce) Blazek announce the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary. Jim &

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Robert & Regina Bogar 50 Years Robert & Regina (Maresch) Bogar are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 20th. They met on

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jack & Marilyn O'Donnell 50 Years Jack and Marilyn (Preiner) O'Donnell were united in marriage on October 2, 1971 at Blessed Sacrament Catholi

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Conley-Johnson 1st Anniversary Allison Grace (Conley) Johnson and Alexander Weiss Johnson celebrated their first anniversary with family and frien

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert