Anniversary

Ted and Barbara Killham will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 8, 2022. They were married at First Lutheran Church in Blair, Nebraska, and have resided in Omaha throughout the course of their marriage. Together they raised two children, daughter Amy Brodersen and son David Killham, both of whom live in the Omaha area with their families. Ted worked a variety of jobs, the majority of years in the employ of Western Electric/AT&T. Barb was an elementary teacher for Millard Public Schools. They are active in their church, Kiwanis International, and New Neighbors League. They also enjoy family, grandchildren's activities, traveling, local social events and performances, and card games with many long-time friends. They are grateful for the people and blessings in their lives.