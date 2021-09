Robert & Regina (Maresch) Bogar are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 20th. They met on a blind date and after several years of dating decided to get married at St. Cecila's Catholic Church in Omaha. During their 50 years of marriage they were blessed with daughter Renee' Guilfoyle of Omaha and two sons Robert E. Bogar of Fort Calhoun, NE and Roy A. Bogar of San Antonio, TX. They also have six grandchildren Bobby, William, Lindsay, Brennan, Kaeli and Rachel. Robert and Regina love to travel and have cruised around the world regularly for over 19 years and have plans for the Panama Canal and Alaska in the near future.