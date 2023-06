Larry and Joyce (Thompson) Kochen were married June 25th, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, IA. They have three children Craig (Lori) Kochen, Eric (Sherry) Kochen, Lori (Tim) Mueller. They have 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Larry and Joyce were high school sweethearts at Central High School in Sioux City. A vow renewal ceremony was held with family.