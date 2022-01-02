 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Don and Lucy Spielman

71 Years

Donald W. and Margaret L. Lucy (McCarthy) Spielman were married December 28, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in York, NE. They had nine children Mary Ann (Spielman) and Mike McNally - Yamhill, OR, Teresa (Coffelt) Spielman - Omaha, NE, Jean (Spielman) Housh - Edina, MN, John and Laurie (Kuhfahl) Spielman - Omaha, NE, Tom Spielman - Omaha, NE, Rich Spielman - Ennis, MT, Kate Spielman - Omaha, NE, Bob and Tanya (Grant) Spielman - Omaha, NE, James Patrick Spielman (1956-1974), Joseph Thomas Spielman (1954-2013) and Allen Housh (1935-2018). Grandchildren: Patrick & Stephanie (Cusworth) McNally, Meara (McNally) & Gus Butler, Kevin McNally, Matt & Shelby (O'Hara) Spielman, James Spielman, Hannah Spielman, Katie (Spielman) & Matt Storm, Jack Spielman, Luke & Ally (Hunt) Spielman, Nick Spielman, Madeline (Spielman) and Ben Rimel, Anne Spielman, Kayla (Fowler) & Russell Neuman, Andrew Spielman, Sarah Spielman, Alexis Spielman, Avery (Grant) & Travis Cassity. Great-Grandchildren: Brigid Ryan & Tessa Lucille McNally, Rosemary Janet & Roland Henry Butler, Arabella May & Evelyn Lucille Spielman, Joseph Kenneth & Lorelai Katherine Rimel, and Lucy Mae Spielman.

Donald retired from Mutual of Omaha and Lucy retired from Creighton University School of Nursing. They belong to the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association & Cathedral Parish Bridge Club.

A celebration to honor Don and Lucy to be held when all are able to gather safely. Until then, join the family in showering this duo with cards of wisdom and wit to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary. Mailing address: 105 S 9th, #704 Omaha, NE 68102

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Barbara Shainholtz 65 Years James and Barbara Shainholtz will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Dec. 22, 2021. They were married at Calvar

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Tom and Marilyn Byers 60 Years Tom and Marilyn (Binderup) Byers were married December 16, 1961 at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Omaha, NE, They ha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert