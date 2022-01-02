Donald retired from Mutual of Omaha and Lucy retired from Creighton University School of Nursing. They belong to the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association & Cathedral Parish Bridge Club.

A celebration to honor Don and Lucy to be held when all are able to gather safely. Until then, join the family in showering this duo with cards of wisdom and wit to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary. Mailing address: 105 S 9th, #704 Omaha, NE 68102