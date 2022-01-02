Don and Lucy Spielman
71 Years
Donald W. and Margaret L. Lucy (McCarthy) Spielman were married December 28, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in York, NE. They had nine children Mary Ann (Spielman) and Mike McNally - Yamhill, OR, Teresa (Coffelt) Spielman - Omaha, NE, Jean (Spielman) Housh - Edina, MN, John and Laurie (Kuhfahl) Spielman - Omaha, NE, Tom Spielman - Omaha, NE, Rich Spielman - Ennis, MT, Kate Spielman - Omaha, NE, Bob and Tanya (Grant) Spielman - Omaha, NE, James Patrick Spielman (1956-1974), Joseph Thomas Spielman (1954-2013) and Allen Housh (1935-2018). Grandchildren: Patrick & Stephanie (Cusworth) McNally, Meara (McNally) & Gus Butler, Kevin McNally, Matt & Shelby (O'Hara) Spielman, James Spielman, Hannah Spielman, Katie (Spielman) & Matt Storm, Jack Spielman, Luke & Ally (Hunt) Spielman, Nick Spielman, Madeline (Spielman) and Ben Rimel, Anne Spielman, Kayla (Fowler) & Russell Neuman, Andrew Spielman, Sarah Spielman, Alexis Spielman, Avery (Grant) & Travis Cassity. Great-Grandchildren: Brigid Ryan & Tessa Lucille McNally, Rosemary Janet & Roland Henry Butler, Arabella May & Evelyn Lucille Spielman, Joseph Kenneth & Lorelai Katherine Rimel, and Lucy Mae Spielman.
Donald retired from Mutual of Omaha and Lucy retired from Creighton University School of Nursing. They belong to the Dundee Memorial Park Neighborhood Association & Cathedral Parish Bridge Club.
A celebration to honor Don and Lucy to be held when all are able to gather safely. Until then, join the family in showering this duo with cards of wisdom and wit to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary. Mailing address: 105 S 9th, #704 Omaha, NE 68102