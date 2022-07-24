 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jerry and Margaret Ann Fouts

70 Years

Lowell G. "Jerry" and Margaret Ann (Buckley) Fouts were married July 26, 1952 at St. Cecelia's Cathedral, Our Lady of Nebraska Chapel in Omaha. The 70th anniversary celebration mass and dinner, hosted by their children, was held at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, Omaha, NE on June 25. They have five children Michael (Madalyn), Omaha, Mark (Janie), Superior, WI; Catherine (and Dr Patrick Edwards), Lambs Grove , IA; Scott, Omaha; and Timothy (Alex), McLean, VA. They are blessed with 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also in attendance were Jerry's sister, Genne Jacobs, Omaha, NE, and Rev. Gary Ostrander, who gave the blessing during mass. The family reunion weekend included a picnic and visit to the Omaha Zoo, a party at Mama's Pizza in LaVista, and a brunch hosted by their granddaughter Dr. Paul and Katie Watson, Omaha, NE. If you would like to wish Jerry and Margaret Ann a happy 70th anniversary, cards and greetings can be sent to 9017 O St, Omaha, NE 68127.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to Ross and Sandy Gibilisco Ross and Saundra (Zimmerman) Gibilisco were married on July 21, 1972 at St. Joseph Cath

Anniversary

Anniversary

Robert and Nancy Brandt 50 Years Robert and Nancy Brandt were married June 3, 1972 in Tilden, NE. A celebration hosted by David, Amy, Mitchell, An

Anniversary

Anniversary

Ted and Barbara Killham 50 Years Ted and Barbara Killham will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 8, 2022. They were married at First Lutheran

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert