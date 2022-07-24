Lowell G. "Jerry" and Margaret Ann (Buckley) Fouts were married July 26, 1952 at St. Cecelia's Cathedral, Our Lady of Nebraska Chapel in Omaha. The 70th anniversary celebration mass and dinner, hosted by their children, was held at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, Omaha, NE on June 25. They have five children Michael (Madalyn), Omaha, Mark (Janie), Superior, WI; Catherine (and Dr Patrick Edwards), Lambs Grove , IA; Scott, Omaha; and Timothy (Alex), McLean, VA. They are blessed with 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also in attendance were Jerry's sister, Genne Jacobs, Omaha, NE, and Rev. Gary Ostrander, who gave the blessing during mass. The family reunion weekend included a picnic and visit to the Omaha Zoo, a party at Mama's Pizza in LaVista, and a brunch hosted by their granddaughter Dr. Paul and Katie Watson, Omaha, NE. If you would like to wish Jerry and Margaret Ann a happy 70th anniversary, cards and greetings can be sent to 9017 O St, Omaha, NE 68127.