John and Christine Daley
50 Years
John (Jack) and Christine (Haas) Daley will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30th, 2022. They have three daughters and six grandchildren.
Ron and Sue Hood 50 Years Ron and Sue Hood were united in marriage on June 17th, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto, Iowa. They met while b
Terry and Mary Donohue 50 years Terry and Mary Donohue of Omaha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2022. Terry retired in
Bill & Jan Harris 60 Years Bill and Jan were married June 16, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, IA. They will celebrate their 60
Louis and Marie Marcuzzo 70 Wonderful Years!!! Lou and Marie Marcuzzo, Cathedral High School sweethearts, were happily married May 31, 1952 in Oma
John and Donna Walter 50 Years John and Donna (Beall) Walter were married June 10, 1972 at First Lutheran Church in Ottumwa, Iowa. They have two c
Michael & Linda McGuire 50 Years E. Michael (Mike) McGuire married Linda Abboud McGuire on May 27m 1972. They are celebrating their 50th weddi
Howard and Sharon Pearson 70 Years Howard and Sharon Pearson will celebrate their 70th anniversary on June 22. They were married in Bridgeport,
Jim and Nancy Dahlgren 50 Years Jim and Nancy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16th, 2022. They have three children and fi
Jim and Kitty Grace 50 Years Jim and Kitty Grace of Omaha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9. They celebrated Saturday at St. Marg
Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary to Cliff and Ruth Hermance Cliff & Ruth (Olson) Hermance were married on June 15th, 1952 at Raymond Methodist C
