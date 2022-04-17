 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ginger and Myren Lambrecht

35 Years

Ginger (Wortman) & Myren Lambrecht were united in marriage April 24, 1987 on a Friday evening at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer, NE. The couple met at a Street Legal dance on New Years Eve, 1984 at Beemer ballroom and about to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. There are several extended road trips planned and unplanned, as they have done throughout the years. Ginger & Myren encourage others to share a memory you have had with us along life's path. Cards & greetings may be sent to 7937 N. 116th St, Omaha, NE 68142.

