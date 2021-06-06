 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Mike and Sue Hall

50 Years

Mike and Sue (Echtenkamp) Hall were married June 5th, 1971 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Omaha, NE. They enjoyed several years stationed around the country while Mike served in the United States Air Force, before settling in Omaha to raise their children, Amy (Mark) and Joe. They have been long time members of St. Robert's Catholic Church. Now in retirement, they enjoy golfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. They are Nana and Nanu to grandchildren Will and Molly, always willing to play chauffeur, host game nights or movie marathons, and the ever-present cheerleaders for all their activities. We thank God for the gift of your love and the opportunity to celebrate your beautiful marriage!

