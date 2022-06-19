Ron and Sue Hood were united in marriage on June 17th, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto, Iowa. They met while both were teaching at Wall Lake, Iowa. Ron also taught and coached in Garnavillo, Iowa and Belle Plaine, Iowa, teaching for 10 years. Sue also taught Home Economics at Alta, Iowa and South Tama, Iowa, teaching for six years. Ron and Sue spent 3 years in Belle Plaine, Iowa, 12 years in Atlantic, Iowa where all three of their children were born, and the past 35 years in Omaha, Nebraska. After leaving teaching, Ron was a financial advisor in Atlantic, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska for 40 years, with Sue assisting Ron in the financial advisor business, both retiring in 2014. All three of Ron and Sue's children and all four of their grandchildren are living in Omaha: Children: Lisa Koza (Ray); Rachelle (Shelly) Hood (Shane); James (Jim) Hood (Sara) and grandchildren Isabella (Bella) and Anna - daughters of Shelly; Andrew (Andy) and Jocelyn (Josie), children of Jim and Sara. Ron and Sue will celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 3rd, renewing their vows at mass at Mary Our Queen Church, and following that with a family luncheon.