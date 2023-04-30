Larry and Kathleen (Paasch) Peterson of Elkhorn, NE were united in marriage on April 27, 1963 at ST. Patrick's Church in Elkhorn. They celebrated their 60th Anniversary with family and friends. They have 4 sons and daughter-in-laws, Marty and Jean Peterson of Lyons NE., Mike and Jan Peterson of Elkhorn, NE., Mark and Jodi Peterson of Craig, NE., Monte and Molly Peterson of Elkhorn, NE. Larry and Kathleen have 12 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.