Susie Haas and Tom Tiehen were married April 24, 1971, at Ralston Community Church. They have been blessed with three children: Justin Tiehen (Ariela Tubert) of Tacoma, WA, Natalie Teeters (Duane) of Omaha, and Jeanne Tiehen of Selinsgrove, PA. They also have five grandchildren: Anabel and Simone Tiehen and Felicity, Lorelei, and Keaton Teeters. They will celebrate their anniversary with a family vacation.