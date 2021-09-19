 Skip to main content
40 Years

The children of Jim and Denise (Coonce) Blazek announce the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary. Jim & Denise were married on September 26, 1981 at Central Presbyterian Church in Omaha, Nebraska by the late Dr. William J. Grossman. They have eight children, Molly Blazek, Katherine Blazek, Paul Blazek (Jenny), Ann Blazek Capurro (Rob), Michael Blazek, Margaret Blazek, Grace Blazek and Claire Blazek. Whenever our Dad is asked how long he's been married his answer is always the same, "not long enough." Mom and Dad, after your relationship to God, you've always put us first and forgiven broken windows, dented fenders and every offense large or small. Thank you for your example and making this life wonderful for each of us. Congratulations on 40 years of marriage. Here's to 40 more. The family is hosting a card shower. Family and friends are encouraged to send cards to Jim & Denise c/o Molly Blazek, 444 Regency Parkway Drive, Ste. 103, Omaha, NE 68114.

