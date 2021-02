Gary and Janie Bean (Kostka) were married March 6, 1971 at Wheeler Memorial in Omaha. They have two children Steffni (Travis) Kalal and Jaemi Bean both of La Vista. They have four grandchildren Allison and Trevor Kalal and Kaleb and Kyren Shadley. Gary is retired from Nebraska Furniture Mart and Janie is retired from the Papillion La Vista school district. They met at the original Nebraska Furniture Mart in downtown Omaha.