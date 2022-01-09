 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Bob and Pam Stoffel

50 Years

Bob and Pam (Michael) Stoffel were married January 8, 1972 at Immanual Lutheran in Logan, Iowa. A celebration hosted by Bob and Pam's children, in laws and grandchildren was held January 8 with friends and family.

Their children are Matt and Deanna (Speicher) Stoffel, Bill and Jill (Kaslon) Stoffel, Brad and Amanda (Stoffel) Perry, Nick and Stacey (Clark) Stoffel, Joe and Sarah (Haniszewski), Pat Stoffel and Sarah Stoffel in which all are from Omaha. Bob and Pam have 14 grandchildren, all from Omaha. Bob is retired from Boys Town and spends his free time being an uber driver for his grandchildren. Pam worked and volunteered at St. Cecilia Grade School and now helps with her grandchildren. The couple would enjoy hearing from family, friends, and well-wishers. Cards may be sent to 929 Mercer Blvd. Omaha, Ne 68131.

