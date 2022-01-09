Anniversary

Their children are Matt and Deanna (Speicher) Stoffel, Bill and Jill (Kaslon) Stoffel, Brad and Amanda (Stoffel) Perry, Nick and Stacey (Clark) Stoffel, Joe and Sarah (Haniszewski), Pat Stoffel and Sarah Stoffel in which all are from Omaha. Bob and Pam have 14 grandchildren, all from Omaha. Bob is retired from Boys Town and spends his free time being an uber driver for his grandchildren. Pam worked and volunteered at St. Cecilia Grade School and now helps with her grandchildren. The couple would enjoy hearing from family, friends, and well-wishers. Cards may be sent to 929 Mercer Blvd. Omaha, Ne 68131.