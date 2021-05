After dating in high school, Jim & LaNeita married June 3, 1961 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Des Moines. They lived briefly in San Antonio, TX and Ames, IA before settling in Omaha. Jim taught Psychology at UNO until retirement in 2014. LaNeita also retired after many many years as a nurse at Bergan Mercy. They reside in Omaha, as do sons Scott & Steve along with five grandchildren. Son, Mike and a granddaughter live in OK.