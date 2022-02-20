 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary

Rodney & Sue Young

45 Years

Rodney and Sue Young were married February 22, 1977 at the Council Bluffs Courthouse. They have three children Audrey Young - Papillion, Jill Henderson - Papillion, Erin Ramaker - Golden, Colorado. Four grandchildren Gracie and Luke Henderson and Meadow and Everett Ramaker. "Laugh often & Love always" Rodney & Sue are always looking for their "next adventure" and enjoying time spent with family and friends. They feel very thankful for the many memories shared together as forever "boyfriend and girlfriend"!

