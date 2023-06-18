Ralph Unstad and Laurel Koll were married on June 24th, 1973...twice. Their "hippie" wedding took place outdoors in Fontenelle Forest. Friends and family were dressed in floral dresses and bell bottoms and held kittens, dogs, guianea pigs, and wildflowers. Laurel rode her horse Champy down the "aisle". Later that day, a more traditional ceremony took place at Avery Presbyterian Church. At their own wedding reception, with Laurel on the drums and Ralph on bass guitar, the two played several numbers with their band. Now, 50 years later, the two plan to perform several 60s and 70s cover songs at their own Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration. Ralph and Laurel will be celebrating their anniversary with an open house for friends and relatives on Saturday June 24th from 1pm -5pm at the Reed Community Center in Bellevue.