Earl and Kathleen (Meyer) Gilsdorf were married June 8,1948 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. They have six children Suzanne Gilsdorf, Bellevue, NE; Paula and Bob Alexander, Brandon, MS; Greg and Teresa Gilsdorf, Omaha, NE; Deb and Charlie Kuskie, Chadron, NE; Bernice and Dennis Pluard, Charleston, IL; and Kristine and Tim Quinn, Scottsdale, AZ. They have 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.