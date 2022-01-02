The family of Kelly and Joan (Moore) Scott celebrated the couple's 50th wedding anniversary on December 27, 2021 with a trip to Maui, Hawaii. The couple met on a blind date set-up by a mutual friend while attending Creighton University in 1968. They were married in 1971. Joan taught middle school in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts, and Kelly was a counselor in the Council Bluffs school district. After retiring from Council Bluffs schools, Kelly was a counselor at Central High School in Omaha. He also taught classes at Iowa Western for over 25 years. The couple raised two daughters who accompanied them on their trip to Hawaii along with their families. Daughter Jennifer McDaniel, son-in-law Brian McDaniel and grandchildren Zachary and Lucas, and daughter Kristin Williams, son-in-law Jeremy Williams and grandchildren Blake and Dylan Williams.