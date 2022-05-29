E. Michael (Mike) McGuire married Linda Abboud McGuire on May 27m 1972. They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. They have enjoyed many memories over the years. Mike worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart, Werner Enterprises and owned McGuire's Irish Pub until retirement. Linda began her career as an elementary teacher. She moved into sales as a Home Interior Decorator. In 1984, Linda started selling Real Estate. She quickly became one of Omaha's Top Producing Agents. Mike and Linda have raised 3 children: Lisa (Dave) Kelly, Ryan (Tarra) McGuire and Katie McGuire. They enjoy their 5 grandchildren: Mariah & Connor Kelly, Eddie and Savannah McGuire, Whitney McGuire. Mike and Linda have made lots of friends throughout their marriage. They have enjoyed country dancing, snowmobiling, Corvettes, Harley's and Irish Music. The love to travel. They have traveled all around the USA, enjoyed many cruises and experienced Ireland on many trips. Mike and Linda thank all of their family and friends for helping fill their lives with happiness and love.