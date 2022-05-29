 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Michael & Linda McGuire

50 Years

E. Michael (Mike) McGuire married Linda Abboud McGuire on May 27m 1972. They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. They have enjoyed many memories over the years. Mike worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart, Werner Enterprises and owned McGuire's Irish Pub until retirement. Linda began her career as an elementary teacher. She moved into sales as a Home Interior Decorator. In 1984, Linda started selling Real Estate. She quickly became one of Omaha's Top Producing Agents. Mike and Linda have raised 3 children: Lisa (Dave) Kelly, Ryan (Tarra) McGuire and Katie McGuire. They enjoy their 5 grandchildren: Mariah & Connor Kelly, Eddie and Savannah McGuire, Whitney McGuire. Mike and Linda have made lots of friends throughout their marriage. They have enjoyed country dancing, snowmobiling, Corvettes, Harley's and Irish Music. The love to travel. They have traveled all around the USA, enjoyed many cruises and experienced Ireland on many trips. Mike and Linda thank all of their family and friends for helping fill their lives with happiness and love.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Dick and Anne Audas 50th Anniversary Dick and Anne Audas were married at St Pats in Missouri Valley, Iowa on May 20th 1972 . The have been blessed w

Anniversary

Anniversary

Marlys and Larry Klanderud 60 Years Marlys (Sudbeck) and Larry Klanderud were married on May 12, 1962 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in

Anniversary

Anniversary

Richard and Kathleen Kachulis 50 Years Richard and Kathleen (Price) Kachulis were married May 27, 1972 at Eastside Christian Church, Council Bluffs,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert